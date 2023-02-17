CSK 2023 IPL full schedule: Check Chennai Super Kings fixture, date, time, venues, captain, squad, player list

CSK 2023 full schedule: IPL Schedule 2023 was released by BCCI on Friday, February 17. As per the IPL schedule, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play its first match of the IPL 2023 on March 31, 2023, against the Gujarat Titans. The four-time champion team had a disappointing performance last year as it ended the league stage tournament in ninth spot. The team will look forward to reviving its fortunes this year. This year, all 10 IPL teams have been divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. CSK, along with Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Banglore and Gujarat Titans are placed in Group B. The IPL 2023 grand finale will be played on May 28 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Here is the CSK 2023 full schedule; with fixture, date, time and venue of all the matches of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023

Match 1: March 31, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 3, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 12, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 17, 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 21, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 23, 2023: Kolkata Knight RIders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 27, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: April 30, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 4, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 10, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 14, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 20, 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni will be leading the CSK camp in IPL 2023. Under his leadership, CSK has lifted the IPL trophy 4 times. The team's vice-captain will be Ravindra Jadeja.

When will CSK play its first match of IPL 2023?

CSK will play its first match of IPL 2023 on March 31 against Gujarat.

Who will be CSK’s captain during IPL 2023?

MS Dhoni will be the captain of the CSK camp during IPL 2023.

When will IPL 2023’s final match be played?