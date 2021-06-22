Cricket: Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach ahead of England tour

Former Pakistan international Younis Khan has stepped down from the post of team’s batting coach after he was appointed for the role in November 2020. Younis was supposed to part of the team’s setup until the 2022 T20 World Cup but has decided to part ways seven months into the job.

As a result, the Pakistan men’s national cricket team will travel to the United Kingdom without a batting coach as PCB will start looking for a replacement for the West Indies tour.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions.

“I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers.”

Pakistan men’s national cricket team will tour the UK from 25 June to 20 July for three ODIs and three T20Is, while the West Indies tour will be from 21 July to 24 August where the visiting team will feature in five T20Is and two Tests.

Younis’ first assignment as the batting coach was against New Zealand wherein Pakistan lost both the Test matches. Following that, Pakistan went on to win against South Africa – in both home and away. His last assignment as Pakistan’s batting coach came against Zimbabwe.