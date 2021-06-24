Cricket: WTC Final prize money: How much did New Zealand and India win?

New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets on Wednesday to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. Captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor guided the Kiwis to an emphatic win as they lifted their first ICC trophy since 2000.

New Zealand lifted the beautiful ICC Test Mace after winning the WTC Final against India and the sweet victory came with a bumper prize money as the Black Caps took home a sanctioned prize money of US 1.6 million or approx. 11.88 INR.

The win also helped New Zealand regain the number one spot in the ICC Test rankings as they overtook Virat Kohli-led India.

“First of all, a fantastic feeling. 2019 was a great occasion and a brilliant game of cricket, as well. But obviously, a slightly different feeling being on the right side of the result for us, and also a part of a great game of cricket and a great occasion where it was the first, I suppose, official World Test Championship, and this is a really good feeling,” New Zealand skipper Williamson said in the post-match press conference.

“I suppose having the backup day schedule in was a good initiative, and there's always a chance of weather in this country, and we certainly saw plenty of it, but also we saw a surface that offered throughout the whole game and brought all bowlers into it whenever they had the ball in their hands,” he added.

Whereas the Indian team, ending runners-up in the World Test Championship, bagged the prize money of USD 800,000, approximately 5.94 crore INR.

"The prize money for the team finishing third in the ICC WTC standings is $450,000 (Rs.3.38 crore approx). The team fourth on the table will be awarded $350,000 (Rs.2.62 crore), the one that finishes fifth gets $200,000 (Rs.1.5 crore approx) while the remaining four teams will get $100,000 each (Rs.75 lakh per team)," ICC had said in the statement.s