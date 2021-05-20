Cricket: 'What India are trying today, Australia did this years ago': Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq is mighty impressed with Team India's strength on the bench and also feels that they have managed to surpass the peak Australian side from the early 2000s in terms of producing talent.

Team India is set to feature in two simultaneously away tours. Stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and others will travel to England for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final and Five-match Test series against Root and Co., whereas, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Hardik Pandya will travel to Sri Lanka for limited overs' series.

"This idea of assembling a second Indian team is very interesting What India are trying to do today, Australia did this years ago, but they were not able to be successful in it. But the scenario today is such that India appear to be pulling it off. For the first time I think it is happening that a national cricket team will be playing two different series. One side in one country and the other side in some other country, and both are national teams," Inzamam said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"When Australia were at their peak. From 1995 to say 2005-2010, they had tried to distinguish two international teams named Australia A and Australia B, but they didn't get the permission. India are doing what even Australia couldn't do in their peak. And the move makes sense given the isolation protocols and everything, and it couldn't have been possible to send the same team to both countries in such a gap," the former Pakistan captain added.

According to Inzamam, there will be no difference in quality and talent between the two teams.

"India at this time have so much strength that they are capable of doing this. Their pool of players is so huge that they are able to manage this. If you look at the players who would be travelling to Sri Lanka, it would appear as if this is India's main team, such is their bench strength," said Inzamam.

He lauded India's domestic structure that has helped Team India form two different teams.

"India have improved their First-Class structure and then there is the IPL as well that has helped assemble two different teams at the same time. It's almost as if India have prepared 50 guys who are ready to play for the national team," he added.