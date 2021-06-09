Cricket: 'Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri have created winning environment in team', says Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan skipper lauded the duo of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli for creating a positive atmosphere in the team. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, under head coach Ravi Shastri, has achieved several feats.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Windies recall Hope against South Africa, injured Gabriel out

"At present, the Indian team is fearless while taking on any opposition including Pakistan. The cricketing system is also responsible for this change in Indian cricket. Virat Kohli and Shastri have created a winning environment in the team," Ramiz Raja told India TV.

"Any new player who joins the Indian set-up knows demands in international cricket. So, from a bowling point of view, the Indian team is better than ever. It has got variation as well as a good leader like Kohli."

Team India have been a dominant force in Test cricket and have won twice in Australia. Virat and Co., under Shastri, have performed well in ICC tournaments too, however, are yet to win one.

According to Ramiz, Team India are at its very best in terms of the bowling unit, whereas, he pointed out a few concerns with the team's batting lineup.

"The Indian team is currently the best from a bowling point of view. On the batting front, I believe that there's still scope for improvement. Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman, and Ganguly were a part of India's golden batting era. But from a winning point of view, especially in overseas conditions, the current Indian team has done a marvellous job. Coach Ravi Shastri also deserves credit for this," Raja explained.