/Netherlands script ODI history by chasing 370 against Scotland in run fest

The Netherlands have created history in Dundee, Scotland, by completing the third-highest run chase in One-Day Cricket history. Chasing a mammoth 370 against the hosts, Dutch opener Max O'Dowd hits an unbeaten 158 to see his team home with four wickets remaining in their World Cup League 2 match on Thursday evening (June 13).

SA – Chased 435 against Australia, 2006

SA – Chased 372 against Australia, 2016

NED – Chased 370 against Scotland, 2025

ENG – Chased 361 against West Indies, 2019

IND – Chased 360 against Australia, 2013

While half of the world was asleep or were at least preparing to, and the other was busy watching the bowling-dominated WTC Final between Australia and South Africa at the Lord’s, the two associate nations were busy scripting a little history of their own.

Scotland won the toss and elected to bat in the 79th game of the ongoing tournament. The left-handed opener George Munsey was the star for the day for them, smashing his career-best ODI score (191), including 14 fours and 11 sixes.



While he got handy contributions from the top order, with his fellow opener and first-change batter, Charlie Tear and Brandon McMullen, respectively, chipping in with quick 20s, Matthew Cross’ late cameo (59 off 49 balls) saw the hosts cross the 350-mark, posting an almost match-winning total of 269 for six.

Michael Levitt got the Netherlands off to a flyer with his quick-fire 44 before two wickets dented their momentum. Captain Scott Edwards and Wesley Barresi contributed little before Max O’Dowd began opening his arms. The lanky all-rounder kept his team in the chase, and while he was doing a fine job, getting handy assistance from Teja Nidamanuru, who scored 51 off 42 balls, only benefited them.



Even when Teja departed, O’Dowd had the Netherlands’ chase in check, with his team needing nearly 100 runs in ten overs. Then walks in keeper-batter Noah Croes, who turned the game with his brilliant and clutch 50 off 29 balls, hitting seven fours and a six.



The pair almost had the team cross the winning line, but Croes departed just at the stroke of the win, leaving the opener carrying his bat in his side’s massive four-wicket win against Scotland.