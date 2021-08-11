Cricket: Team India eyes redemption as they face England at the iconic Lord's stadium

The initial test in Nottingham was consummately poised as India required 157 runs while England required nine wickets with cloudy skies liable to support their speed attack yet the downpour had different plans.

After an impasse in Nottingham, India and England will play the second Test of the five-match series at Lord's in London, beginning on Thursday.

Throughout the long term, India and England have played some important matches at Lord's. In 2014, a phenomenal exertion from Ishant Sharma (7/74) helped the Indian group record a renowned success at the iconic arena. However, after four years in 2018, England retaliated for the loss by squashing India by an innings and 159 runs.

Pitch Conditions

The wicket at Lord's ought to be a pretty adjusted one, however, it's the least demanding for the hitters in the first innings. Seam bowlers will get a lot of help from the wicket, with great bounce. The spinners should become an integral factor on Days 4 and 5 once the pitch begins to get old. The fast bowlers could likewise benefit from the slant at Lord's.

England

Haseeb Hameed and Moeen Ali could advance once again into the England side. The form of England's top-order hasn't been good this year in spite of some encouraging individual exhibitions.

With Lord's probably going to offer better help to spinners, Moeen Ali could be incorporated in place of Daniel Lawrence.

Stuart Broad will undergo scans today he tweaked his right lower leg during the net session. Mark Wood is probably going to fit in Stuart Broad's spot if he fails to be match fit.

India

Captain Virat Kohli affirmed four-seamers and one spinner will be the layout in the series after the end of the first test.

Shardul Thakur is doubtful for the second Test match as he experienced a hamstring injury during the training session. Ishant Sharma can come in if Shardul Thakur fails to be match fit.

KL Rahul ought to hold his spot in the side. The remainder of India's enduring an onslaught top-order will likewise get another game to make up for themselves.

The pleasing weather conditions for the second Test at Lord's should guarantee a result this time.