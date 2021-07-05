Cricket: Stafanie Taylor becomes 2nd West Indian to take T20I hat-trick in women's cricket

West Indies women’s team skipper Stafanie Taylor wrote history on Sunday. She turned into the second West Indies female cricketer to claim a hat-trick in T20Is. The previous hat-trick for West Indies was taken by Anisa Mohammed against South Africa in 2018.

Stafanie Taylor arrived at this accomplishment during the third and last T20I against Pakistan at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. She got back with the figures of 4 for 17, assisting her team with confining the guests to a 102.

Pakistan decided to bat first and headed out to a quick beginning. Openers Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali pounded 21 runs in 14 balls however their association was marked in the third over by Shamilia Connell, which set off the breakdown of Pakistan batting.

The guests had a go at everything against the West Indies pace attack until Stafanie Taylor hit the last nail in the casket by eliminating Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, and Anam Amin to script history.

Stafanie Taylor featured again during chasing the target. Inquest for a 102-run target, the West Indies captain played an unbeaten thump of 43 runs off 41 deliveries to dominate the match by 6 wickets. With this triumph, West Indies finished a 3-0 series prevail upon Pakistan.

Talking to Cricket West Indies, Stafanie Taylor said: “I wasn't thinking wicket, to be honest. We know runs were more on the forefront and trying to restrict them not getting to 115 because I knew that the wickets coming down would be kind of hard to bat on.”

"I wouldn't say panic but I knew that today was the day that I had to step up... I just thought that the wicket today was to try to get yourself in and once you're in, you know that you can go big and I think that was my plan,” she added.