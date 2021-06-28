Cricket: Sri Lanka trio suspended for bio-bubble breach in England

Sri Lanka cricketers Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, and Danushka Gunathilaka will be sent home after they were seen as liable for breaking the bio-bubble in England.

Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan De Silva revealed the subtleties in a statement: "Sri Lanka Cricket executive committee has suspended Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka & Niroshan Dickwella for breaching the bio- bubble and they will be immediately recalled to Sri Lanka."

The news comes hours after a video of Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella outside the bio-bubble circulated around the web via online media. The duo was seen meandering in the city of Durham on Sunday night, hours after the team was battered by England in the third ODI.

Addressing Cricket NewsWire, the SLC president likewise affirmed the three Sri Lankan players will take the next accessible flight home: “We will bring them back to Sri Lanka in the next available flight, they are suspended pending an inquiry.”

The controversy comes at the absolute worst time for Sri Lanka. They have been vigorously reprimanded for their miserable exhibitions, with numerous former players communicating their concern subsequent to seeing the sorry territory of Sri Lankan cricket.

Fans have additionally turned on players as they dispatched a mission to unfollow Sri Lanka cricketers on social media after they were drubbed 3-0 by England in the T20I series. The issue comes against the deadlock between the players and the SLC, with players declining to sign the agreements offered by the board.