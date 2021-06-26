Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar backs Kyle Jamieson to become top all-rounders in world cricket

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar believes New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson has the capacity to become among the top all-rounders in the world soon. He feels Kyle Jamieson's all-around capacity makes him an important resource for this New Zealand setup.

Following Kyle Jamieson's endeavours in the final of the World Test Championship against India, where he got seven wickets and scored a pivotal 21 in the first innings, Sachin Tendulkar has anticipated the New Zealand adolescent to arrive at amazing statures in world cricket.

Kyle Jamieson, the 26-year-old, has played only eight Tests for New Zealand since the beginning of 2020, yet has effectively sacked five-wicket-hauls, which is a demonstration of his marvelous capacity. He has had a spectacular beginning to his Test vocation up until this point. In only eight Tests, he has gotten 46 wickets at a startling average of only 14.17 with the ball and a great average of 42.66 with the bat.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Sachin Tendulkar uncovered that he was dazzled with the 26-year-old's adventures with both bat and ball: "Jamieson is a fantastic bowler and a utility all-rounder in the New Zealand team. He is going to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket. When I had seen him last year in New Zealand, he impressed me with both bat and ball" - Sachin Tendulkar expressed.

Sachin Tendulkar is of the assessment that not at all like other New Zealand pacers who rely upon a swing, Kyle Jamieson utilizes his height to extract bounce and seam movement from the pitch.

Sachin Tendulkar was additionally intrigued with the manner in which the New Zealand star performed in the World Test Championship final against India. Kyle Jamieson's 5/31 was his second five-for against India. In the first innings, with India laying strong preparation to reach 146/3, Kyle Jamieson shook their innings excusing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and keeping in mind that it was Trent Boult and Tim Southee who did the heft of the harm in the subsequent innings.

"He is a different bowler from Southee, Boult, Wagner, and de Grandhomme. This guy likes to hit the deck hard and likes to move the ball off the seam, while the others try to swing the ball away towards the slips. There were a few variations where he angled his wrists and bowled a booming inswinger. What I liked was his consistency and he never looked out of rhythm" - he concluded.