Cricket: Ravichandran Ashwin highlights one area all-rounder Vijay Shankar needs to work on

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed on his opinion about all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who has struggled with injuries since playing for India in the ICC World Cup 2019. Ashwin reckons that Shankar can sort out his injury issues but added that injuries become harder to manage as one grows older.

Ashwin, in his career, has struggled with his share of injuries as he said that sometimes people are not sensitive to injuries. Vijay Shankar's form has also suffered due to him being on the sidelines mostly due to injury concerns. Even there are question marks whether he has been utilised properly by his IPL franchise - Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Vijay is a fine player who has played the World Cup and has a lot of experience. He has had a lot of injuries and there is no better person to understand it (injuries) better than me. Sometimes people are not sensitive to injury,” Ashwin told The New Indian Express.

“Vijay Shankar has definitely struggled, but he will find a solution and can get his injuries sorted,” he added.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Ross Taylor looks to make most of insight into Stuart Broad's methods during ENG vs NZ series

“It doesn’t become easy to manage injuries as you grow old. Vijay is about 30-31 years old and to manage injuries when you get older is harder,” he said.

Ashwin, who has been keeping close eye on the Tamil Nadu cricket team, feels that players must be given right roles in the team while adding that it will be good for the state side if they can strike a good balance between youth and experience.

“So I think we must give right roles and we must balance it with youngsters coming in and seniors. We should look for a way forward, utilise Vijay Shankar’s experience and also blend it with the youngsters. It will be good for TN cricket if we strike a good balance and give more opportunities for youngsters,” Ashwin said.

ALSO READ: Women's cricket needs media support: India's Mithali Raj opines on Naomi Osaka controversy

“B Indrajith, B Aparajith and Vijay Shankar have been the backbone of Tamil Nadu cricket for a while (5 -8 years), but there are a lot of promising youngsters also coming through. It’s a matter of managing roles and giving seniors the right role,” he added.