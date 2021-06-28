Cricket: New Zealand's pace bowling attack is best in the world, says Shane Jurgensen

Shane Jurgensen feels New Zealand has the best bowling assault in worldwide cricket. The Blackcaps bowling coach trusts the World Test Championship final execution offered convincing evidence about the New Zealand bowling attack.

The New Zealand bowlers put on a masterclass in Southampton as they helped New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the debut WTC last.

Addressing the media, Shane Jurgensen asserted the performance in the WTC FINAL affirmed what he has believed since a long time ago about New Zealand's bowling attack is the best in the world. He said: “I think so. Me personally, I’ve been thinking that for a while. I think they are, and I think we can probably strongly say that now. This hasn’t been a fluke, this has been happening for a long time.”

ALSO READ: Cricket: Team is a nice blend of experience and youth, says Shikhar Dhawan

The kinship between the New Zealand pacers has been there for anyone to view. Explaining what makes the Kiwi pace group of four a threatening blend, Shane Jurgensen featured trust between the quick bowlers. He added: "The belief in the bowling group, how they plan, how fit they are, how strong they are, and how much they believe in each other the trust is the main thing.”

The New Zealand pace attack is viewed as quite possibly the most adjusted one in Test cricket. Trent Boult and Tim Southee are two of the best swing bowlers. The option of Kyle Jamieson has added another measurement to an all-around compromising attack. Shane Jurgensen hailed the assortment the New Zealand bowlers have in red-ball cricket.

"Kyle’s height and accuracy, to be able to swing it both ways at a good pace. Tim’s accuracy, his new-ball execution unbelievable, can adapt, use the crease, over and around, left-hand right-hand. Trent – we know Trent’s ability with the new ball, but he took wickets with the old ball, and he’s been doing that for a while," he said.

The New Zealand bowling coach likewise held some applause for Neil Wagner. Shane Jurgensen brought up how Neil Wagner has added another stunt to his ordnance.

“With Neil, we know that he makes people uncomfortable on the back foot and the front foot because of the lengths that he bowls, but now, he’s getting guys out like Trent. So he’s been building up his own skill-set to get the ball to swing both ways and seam it,” he added.