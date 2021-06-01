Cricket: Mumbai Indian's Trent Boult 'looking forward' to participate in IPL 2021 in UAE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already announced that the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played in the UAE in the September-October window. New Zealand and Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult is looking forward to participating in IPL 2021 upon its resumption later in the year.

Boult, while expressing his excitement on IPL 2021 resuming, said that it was a different feeling to play half IPL and he is looking forward to finishing the campaign upon its resumption. The Kiwi pacer added that the last year the IPL was conducted in the UAE “very nicely”.

"It's (India) a beautiful place to go, I obviously have experienced India a lot, the fans and culture too but it was different this time, obviously very quiet, the usual hum around the streets, the fans were just not there," Boult said in a virtual press conference.

"It was different to play half of the tournament. Looks like it is moving forward to the UAE, it was held very nicely last year there. If I'll get a chance I'll be looking forward to finish that campaign off myself," he added.

Earlier in May, IPL 2021 was postponed as the BCCI didn’t want to compromise on the safety ad well-being of the participants involved in the T20 tournament due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India. Even Boult admitted that the scenario surrounding the coronavirus escalated quickly in India during IPL 2021 but expressed his gratitude of being involved in the tournament.

"I suppose things obviously escalated pretty quickly over there. I made the decision to come home and get a bit of time with family," said Boult.

"Very grateful in the first place to be involved in the IPL to get an opportunity to play on that stage. What happened was very unfortunate, I'm glad that I got out safely and can move forward now," he added.

BCCI is still working on the logistical arrangements for IPL 2021 with some of the Board members already in the UAE. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is also set to fly to the UAE on Wednesday.