Cricket: Mohammed Siraj explains about his ‘finger on lips’ celebration

Mohammed Siraj is picking wickets and his celebration includes a hidden directive for his critics asking them to simply keep shut. Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets in his first appearance at Lord's and was asked about his 'finger on lips' celebration in the post-match press conference.

"This story is for the haters because they used to say a lot of things about me like he cannot do this and cannot do that. So, I will only let my ball do the talking and hence this is my new style of celebration," said Mohammed Siraj.

Put in to bat, India rode on KL Rahul's 129 to post 364 in the first innings, however, England captain Joe Root struck an unbeaten 180 to help England post 391 in their first innings and took a 27-run lead.

A cork was hurled at Rahul on the third day from the fans during the first session, however, Siraj said that he was not aware of it.

"I did not actually notice what happened but nothing was said by the public," he said.

He said that the plan of the fast bowlers was to be reliable and bowl in one region. He additionally underlined the significance of four quick bowlers in these conditions.

"It was important because we have taken three wickets at the start and our fast bowlers were effective and bowling consistently in one area," he said.

"The role of fast bowlers is important in England because when you come to England, you want to try things, but our plan here was to be consistent and bowl at one place," he added.