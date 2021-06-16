Cricket: Major stars opt out of Australian squad for West Indies tour

Australian stars like Pat Cummins, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell have opted out of the squad that will be travelling to the Caribbean for a white-ball series against West Indies. The Aussies will also miss out on the services of Steve Smith as he has been injured.

ALSO READ: Cricket - Might have retired had New Zealand won 2019 World Cup: Ross Taylor

According to Cricket Australia, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams, along with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, had also opted out of the tour for "various reasons".

Australian cricket board's selector Trevor Hohns on Wednesday said that they were disappointed not to have all their players available, however, they respected their decisions to opt-out.

"International tours in the time of COVID-19 undoubtedly present many additional challenges for athletes," Hohns added.

Former Australian captain Steve Smith will be out of action as he is nursing an elbow injury and was "disappointed" to miss out on the tour, Hohns said.

The Aussies will take on West Indies for five T20Is and three ODIs, followed by a five-match T20I series in Bangladesh in August.

Squad:

Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.