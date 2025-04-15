The great MS Dhoni turned back the clock on Monday (Apr 14) as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets for their second win of IPL 2025. Dhoni remained not out on 25 off 10 balls during the unbeaten 57-run sixth wicket partnership with Shivam Dube (43 not out off 37) and won the Player of the Match award as well - his first in five years.

The stand-in skipper, however, wasn't amused with the POTM award and said at the post-match presentation that somebody else should have gotten it.

"Even today, I was like, why are they giving me the award? I feel Noor Ahmad bowled well. The new ball bowling and in between when Noor and Jaddu, you know, they bowled like four or five overs together. Those were the two spans, I think, where we did very well," Dhoni said.

The win was CSK's only second one and the first after five consecutive losses. Dhoni, who is leading the team for the season in absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, made some changes including dropping Ravi Ashwin.

"We were actually putting too much pressure on Ash. He has to bowl two overs on wickets that were not doing a lot and the batsmen were just expressing themselves. We made a few changes where we could have more bowlers who were able to bowl in the first six," said Dhoni.

With only two wins in seven games, CSK are still at the bottom of the points table with seven more games left to play for them this season. The five-time Champions have minimal to no scope of making anymore errors on the field.

Their next match is against a hot-and-cold blowing Mumbai Indians - CSK, however, will take confidence from the fact that they have beaten MI in their season opener for the first win in IPL 2025.