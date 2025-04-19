Cricket has seen several great fielders over time, but none as athletic, stylish, or intimidating as former South Africa great Jonty Rhodes; it’s almost like fielding is a synonym for his name. For the longest time since his emergence on the international scene, Jonty has remained head and shoulders ahead of everyone, even to date. However, ex-India seamer and IPL franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra differs here, handpicking an Indian gun fielder mightier than Rhodes.

Advertisment

Ahead of his side’s home game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday in IPL 2025, the broadcaster (Star Sports) asked Nehra to pick his best fielder in cricket history, to which he replied, ‘Ravindra Jadeja’ straightaway.

Meanwhile, Nehra played alongside some of the best in-ring and outfielders, those with great throwing arms and a few with all these traits. From sharing field space with Jonty himself, alongside his ex-teammates Herschelle Gibbs and AB de Villiers, and not to forget the dynamite Australian pair of Ricky Ponting and Andrew Symonds, Nehra perhaps has witnessed greatness from close quarters.

Also read | LA28 Olympics: ECB, Cricket Scotland in talks over forming Team Great Britain

Advertisment

But despite all of that, he chose Jadeja ahead of them all.

“I have seen a lot of big fielders; some are good in the outfield, some inside, like Jonty Rhodes, he is the best inside the circle. If you speak about all-round fielding, AB de Villiers’ name comes in, but even Andrew Symonds and Jadeja.

“But I would put Jadeja ahead of them. It's not because of his age. When he came in 2008-09 and now, he is still the same. It is his fitness, I don't know what he eats. If he is eating something different, he should tell us,” Nehra explained.

Advertisment

Gill drops hints on Rabada’s return

GT captain Shubman Gill provided a massive update on his team’s ace overseas seamer, Kagiso Rabada, who left the camp midway through the tournament to head home for personal reasons.

After electing to bowl first against the table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) on a hot Ahmedabad afternoon on Saturday, Gill revealed Rabada would relink with the GT squad in around ten days, bolstering their already-strong-looking pace attack.

As things stand, GT is third on the points table with four wins from six matches.

(With inputs from agencies)