/IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar slams 'workload' conversation, praises Mohammed Siraj after match winning spell

India’s England tour had an incredible end on Monday (August 4) after the visitors won by six runs in a thrilling finish on Day 5 of The Oval Test match. Mohammed Siraj, India’s architect in the victory, scalped a decisive five-for as he continued his fluent form with the ball during the series. Applauding the pacer’s determination and ability to play all five matches, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar slammed conversations relating to workload management.

Gavaskar slams workload conversations

"Mohammed Siraj debunked forever this business of workload. I hope that the workload word gets taken out of Indian cricket dictionary. For 5 Test matches, non-stop he has bowled 7-8 over spells, because the captain wanted him and the country expected of him," Gavaskar told India Today in the interview.

"And that is one thing I think people keep in mind that workload is a mental thing, not a physical thing and if you are going to succumb to people who are talking about workload then you are never going to have your best players on the field for your country," he added.

Heading into the series, the Indian team management had opted to go for a rotational system in the bowling department to rest Jasprit Bumrah. However, that criteria was not applied to Siraj as he represented India in all five matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. During the series, Siraj bagged 23 wickets, the most by any bowler and helped India win the final Test, thereby drawing the series 2-2.

India-England share Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

In a series full of thrilling contests, the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was shared by India and England as it ended 2-2. India won the Edgbaston and The Oval Test while England emerged victorious in Headingley and Lord’s. Both of England’s victories came in the final session of Day 5, highlighting India’s fighting nature. The Manchester Test was the only match that ended in a stalemate, with both teams giving their best.