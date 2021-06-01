Cricket: 'I'm gutted to miss start of England's summer,' says Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is yet to recuperate from the finger injury he picked up during IPL 2021. The England all-rounder expressed that he is 'gutted' to miss the two-match Test arrangement against New Zealand, beginning tomorrow.

In an update, Stokes uncovered that he is at an 'exciting point of recovery as he has continued light preparing. In any case, there is still no fixed course of events on when he may open up for choice.

"I’m gutted to be missing the start of England’s international summer. Knowing that my finger injury is keeping me off the field is so frustrating. I’m able to bowl, I’m able to get in the gym and I’m able to hit some balls again so I’m at an exciting point of my recovery where full-on training is not that far away and then I can start thinking about playing in a match again. It is still too early to say exactly when I’ll be back for Durham, but I’ve had a good start" - he said.

Ben Stokes was most recently seen in action for England during their visit through India recently. The all-rounder, who is important for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, endured a finger injury while taking a catch in their first round of the period in April.

ECB will handle a much-changed side as players engaged with the now-suspended IPL 2021 have been given broadened downtime by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Jofra Archer is additionally absent with a physical issue, alongside Ben Stokes. Notwithstanding, the all-rounder feels England has sufficient capability to see out New Zealand while being eager to see some new English ability on show.

"I reckon we still have enough in the tank to get a result with some entertaining cricket on show. Guys like James Bracey and Ollie Robinson have fully earned their call ups.

You never totally know how it is going to go until they get out there, but it is fair to say we’re all excited to see new talent being given the opportunity to show what they can do and this is their chance to stake a claim for the long term" - he added.

Team England will trust their star all-rounder recuperates on schedule for the significant five-match Test series against India, beginning in August. English players will likewise have an eye on the forthcoming Ashes, which begins in December in Australia.