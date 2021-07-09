Cricket: 'I feel that Dravid shouldn't push to become coach of national team', says Wasim Jaffer

With Rahul Dravid managing the second contingent of the Indian team in Sri Lanka, many former cricketers have contemplated the former India skipper becoming a full-time head coach for the Men in Blue. However, Wasim Jaffer feels that Dravid should not be pushing to manage Team India.

Former India opener, Jaffer, feels that Dravid should continue nurturing India's young talent and strengthen the bench for the senior team as the chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

ALSO READ: BCCI chief Ganguly reacts to controversy surrounding Shubman Gill's injury

"He is going as a coach of this Indian team to Sri Lanka. I'm sure those youngsters will benefit a lot. I personally feel that he shouldn't push to become the coach of the national team. I feel that he needs to work with these India u-19 players and India A players at the NCA. I think the international players who play in the Indian team are a finished product," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

Rahul Dravid will coach the Sri Lankan contingent of the Indian team that will play under captain Shikhar Dhawan in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Whereas, Ravi Shastri is managing Virat and Co. in England who are set to face Root and co for the five-match series.

"But Rahul Dravid's mentorship and guidance are more needed at the u-19 and India A level. His guidance is crucial for them to achieve the next level. So I think he needs to stay at the NCA for a longer period of time for our bench strength so that it keeps growing stronger," Jaffer added.

"The amount of good players that are coming, the credit definitely goes to the BCCI, the way they have developed the infrastructure and pathway. India now has a strong supply line. Even more credit goes to Rahul Dravid, the way he is working as head coach at the NCA and the way he guiding u-19 players, India A and fringe players. There can't be a better role model or better mentor than Rahul Dravid," Jaffer said.

The three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will kick off on July 13.