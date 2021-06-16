Cricket- 'He is looking to attack': Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma ahead of WTC finals

Virat and Co. suffered a crushing defeat in the Test series at the hands of New Zealand that was played in 2020. New Zealand's pace attack proved to be too good for an Indian batsman in the series, therefore, the batting order will be very crucial for the Men in Blue in the juggernaut clash in Southampton.

However, Team India this time is going to face Kiwis with a much better batting lineup. Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that Rohit Sharma will play a crucial role in India's tour to England.

"In his case, it’s always the first two-three overs. Those are the overs where his front foot is not quite getting to the pitch of the ball. But a couple of overs down the road, once his front foot starts reaching the pitch of the ball, then he is very good," Gavaskar said on The Cricket Analyst podcast.

"Even in Australia, he didn’t score too many runs but the time he had to play their fast bowlers was amazing. These guys were bowling at 90 miles an hour but he actually made it look like 40 miles per hour. He had so much time to play."

"His thing is that all the time he is looking to attack. So sometimes, the shot selection is where he gets out. But if he gets that right, then he can get as many as three hundreds in this five-Test series," said Gavaskar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, set to be played from June 18 to 22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team for the WTC Final with Ajinkya Rahane being his deputy. The pace department have been completed by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav while both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin complete the spin duo.

The likes of Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar miss out on a spot due to tight competition. The duo rose to the occasion when India missed their star players in the historic tour of Australia.