Cricket - Give them four years, will dominate like men's team: Brad Hogg left impressed by India Women

India Women’s cricket team showed grit and resilience to draw the one-off Test against England in Bristol following a superb show by the likes of Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana among others. Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has lavished high praise on the Indian team as he said with proper matches and practice, women’s team can dominate the game of cricket like their male counterparts are doing at the moment.

Sneh Rana scored an unbeaten 80 and was superbly helped by Taniya Bhatia as they put out a record partnership at number 10 to save the match for India on Day 4 of the one-off Test. Whereas Shafali scored superb half-centuries in both innings to help India get a flying start. Hogg while batting for a five-day Tests in women’s cricket added that there should have been a three-match Test series and the only way to improve the quality of the sport is by playing more Test cricket.

“I think India Women were fantastic. The way that they saved the Test match, they had the fight right till the end. They don’t have much experience in that regard as what England do. They are not too off the mark. I am really looking forward to them playing against Australia," Hogg said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

“With the youth that is coming through right now, I would probably give them four years before they start to get dominant like the men’s team. They might be the team to beat in four years’ time and might knock Australia off the mantle in that regard," he added.

“I think they should play five-day Test matches. I also feel there should be more than one game in a series, there should be a three-match Test series. Women’s cricket is improving and the only way in which you can improve more is by playing more Test cricket," Hogg added.