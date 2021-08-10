Cricket: 'Extremely gutted,' says Colin Munro after missing out on New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad

New Zealand batsman Colin Munro has communicated his disappointment after missing out on a spot in the Kiwis' 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, which is to be played in the UAE and Oman in the not-so-distant future.

Colin Munro, who last played for the Black Caps in 2020 against India, as of late turned up in the Pakistan Super League and is right now playing in The Hundred. He posted a story on Instagram, communicating his sentiments alongside a list of the T20 World Cup squad.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Shakib stars as Bangladesh skittle out Australia for 62 in T20 series triumph

“Extremely gutted to miss out on this, was definitely a goal of mine that I wanted to tick off. Looks like I may have played my last game for Black Caps, not by choice,” he wrote.

In the meantime, New Zealand likewise left out veteran batsman Ross Taylor and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme from the squad for the marquee tournament that is beginning on October 17.

New Zealand's 15-member squad for World Cup: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Colin Munro has represented New Zealand in 65 T20Is, accumulating 1724 runs at a strike-pace of 156.44, including three centuries.