Cricket Australia postpone T20I series vs Afghanistan citing concerns over women's rights in country

On Tuesday (March 19), Cricket Australia postponed their upcoming overseas T20I series versus Afghanistan, in August, due to concerns over the human rights of women and girls in the country under Taliban rule. This is the third time that Australia have cancelled a bilateral series versus the Rashid Khan starrer Afghanistan since 2021. The Asian country has been under Taliban rule for almost three years now which has affected the cricketing relations between the two nations.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Australia cancelled a one-off Test match in November 2021. In 2023, they withdrew from a three-match ODI series as well. It was set to be hosted by Afghanistan at a neutral venue, in the UAE.

CA on Tuesday announced that the decision to postpone the bilateral series came after talks with the Australian government. The board stated that the assessment from the Australian government is "that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse". Notably, Afghanistan remain the only full member of the International Cricket Council without a women's team at the senior level.

A statement from CA read, "For this reason, we have maintained our previous position and will postpone the bilateral series against Afghanistan," a statement from the board read. It added, "CA continues its strong commitment to supporting participation by women and girls in cricket around the world and will continue to actively engage the International Cricket Council and work closely with the Afghanistan Cricket Board to determine what actions could be taken to support the resumption of bilateral matches in the future."

Australia vs Afghanistan -- An underrated rivalry!