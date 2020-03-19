Cricket Australia looking forward to hold this year's ICC T20 World Cup as per schedule

Cricket Australia is looking forward to holding the ICC men's T20 World Cup as per the schedule despite coronavirus fears. Although they have admitted that the situation is still fluid.

Also read: 'My focus is on...' - AB de Villiers breaks his silence on South Africa comeback

The world cup is set to begin on October later this year, the tournament will be played across seven venues in Australia. Team Australia will play the tournament despite their rest of the season got cancelled due to the global pandemic. India and Afghanistan are due to visit Australia for the Test series which is yet to be called off.

Cricket Australia chairman Kevin Roberts was hopeful that things will get back to normal in few weeks, he said: "We're really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks' or a few months' time."

"None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we're back in very much normal circumstances come October and November when the men's T20 World Cup is to be played.

"And at this stage we're planning on November 15, to have a full house at the MCG (for the final) to inspire the world through men's cricket as the women's cricketers did here just last week," he added.

Australia has more than 500 cases of coronavirus and there is an acceleration in the infection. Six deaths were reported in the country due to the novel virus.

Earlier this year, Australia's women's team lifted their fifth T20 world cup after an emphatic victory over the 'Women in Blue'.