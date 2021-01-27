Cricket Australia confirms Indian players racially abused at the SCG

Cricket Australia on Wednesday concluded that Indian players were racially abused during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground but cleared six people, who were kicked out of the stadium, of any charges following a probe.

Cricket chiefs and New South Wales police launched a probe after pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah complained about being target of discriminatory chants while they fielded by the boundary ropes on day three of the Sydney Test earlier in January.

On day four, the play was halted for close to 10 minutes when Siraj ran towards the umpires from the fine-leg boundary and pointed into the crowd. Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane was also seen having a word with the on-field umpires.

As many as six men were removed from their allocated seats and taken away by the stewards. However, they have now been cleared of any charges.

"CA confirms that members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse," the governing body's integrity chief Sean Carroll said in a statement.

"CA's own investigation into the matter remains open, with CCTV footage, ticketing data and interviews with spectators still being analysed in an attempt to locate those responsible."

But it added: "CA's investigation concluded that the spectators filmed and/or photographed by media in the Brewongle Stand concourse at the conclusion of the 86th over on day four of the Test did not engage in racist behaviour."

Even veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said it was not the first time there had been such issues in Sydney.

"It's definitely not acceptable in this day and age... we must make sure it doesn't happen again," he said.

Cricket Australia issued a heartfelt apology to India at that time as the cricket body said anyone found guilty would face consequences and referral to the police.

The Australian board has forwarded the findings to the International Cricket Council while the New South Wales Police continues to investigate.

After the conclusion of the tour, pacer Siraj had revealed that on-field umpires gave India the option to walk out of the field but skipper Rahane, standing in for Virat Kohli, stood his ground and said they want to play due to the sheer respect for the game.

India won the four-Test series 2-1 in what was a historic achievement by the visitors.