Cricket: Andre Russell leave PSL match on stretcher, taken to hospital in ambulance - WATCH

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell suffered a blow on the head while batting for the Quetta Gladiators in a PSL 2021 match against Islamabad United on Friday and was stretchered off as the cricketer was feeling uncomfortable.

The Gladiators batsman resumed batting despite the blow, however, was taken in an ambulance for further scans during Islamabad's first over.

Russell was struck on the head in the 14th over by Islamabad medium-pacer Muhammad Musa. The West Indies star had dispatched the ball for back-to-back sixes before suffering a blow.

He was treated on the field itself and he resumed batting. However, he was dismissed on the very next ball.

The Gladiators used a 'concussion substitute' during Islamabad's innings and brought in Naseem Shah in place of Andre Russell. Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan was visibly upset with the substitution as he felt it was not following the 'like-for-like' option needed for a 'concussion substitute'.

Islamabad United defeated Quetta Gladiators by ten wickets as Kiwi batsman Colin Munro and Aussie Usman Khwaja chased a low score of 133 runs within 10 overs.