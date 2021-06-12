Cricket: Andre Russell leave PSL match on stretcher, taken to hospital in ambulance - WATCH

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 12, 2021, 06:30 PM(IST)

Andre Russell Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

He was treated on the field itself and he resumed batting. However, he was dismissed on the very next ball. 

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell suffered a blow on the head while batting for the Quetta Gladiators in a PSL 2021 match against Islamabad United on Friday and was stretchered off as the cricketer was feeling uncomfortable. 

The Gladiators batsman resumed batting despite the blow, however, was taken in an ambulance for further scans during Islamabad's first over. 

ALSO READ: Cricket: KKR weren't taking the tournament seriously, says Kuldeep Yadav

Russell was struck on the head in the 14th over by Islamabad medium-pacer Muhammad Musa. The West Indies star had dispatched the ball for back-to-back sixes before suffering a blow. 

×

He was treated on the field itself and he resumed batting. However, he was dismissed on the very next ball. 

×

The Gladiators used a 'concussion substitute' during Islamabad's innings and brought in Naseem Shah in place of Andre Russell. Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan was visibly upset with the substitution as he felt it was not following the 'like-for-like' option needed for a 'concussion substitute'. 

Islamabad United defeated Quetta Gladiators by ten wickets as Kiwi batsman Colin Munro and Aussie Usman Khwaja chased a low score of 133 runs within 10 overs.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jun 12, 2021 | 1st Test - Day LIVE
Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, 2021
WI
97
(40.5 ov)
127/6
(48.4 ov)
 VS
SA
322
(96.5 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jun 12, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
New Zealand in England, 2 Test Series, 2021
ENG
303
(101.0 ov)
40/3
(12.3 ov)
 VS
NZ
388
(119.1 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jun 07, 2021 | 3rd ODI
Ireland in Netherlands, 3 ODI Series, 2021
NED
(45.5 ov) 166/6
VS
IRE
163 (49.2 ov)
Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jun 02, 2021 | 1st Test
New Zealand in England, 2 Test Series, 2021
ENG
(101.1 ov) 275
(70.0 ov) 170/3
VS
NZ
378 (122.4 ov)
169/6 dec (52.3 ov)
England drew with New Zealand
Full Scorecard →
Read in App