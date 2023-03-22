CRAZY! Argentina superstar Lionel Messi mobbed by fans outside restaurant - Watch

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, who recently took his country to glory after winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, was almost mobbed by fans while he was out for dinner in his home country.

There are multiple videos making rounds on the internet where large crowds can be seen chanting Messi's name and waiting to get a glimpse of the football superstar. Have a look at the videos here:

لحظة خروج الأسطورة ميسي من المطعم 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zuViyNaUIr — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) March 21, 2023 ×

The 35-year-old player would now be lining up for his country during the upcoming international friendlies. The footballer, considered as one of the greats in the world, eventually needed security officials' help to leave from the restaurant.

After winning the FIFA World Cup in what has been dubbed as one of the best finals of all time against France, Messi went on to join his teammates at Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) club. Interestingly, French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who led France's charge in the World Cup final, is teammates with Messi at the club. Mbappe has now been named the next French captain as well after Hugo Lloris' retirement.

For Messi, there doesn't seem to be too much ahead as his club, PSG, is out of UEFA Champions League (UCL) after losing to German Bundesliga's Bayern Munich in Round of 16.

Notably, Argentina will face Panama and Curacao in the coming week.

