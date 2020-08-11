COVID-positive hockey forward Mandeep Singh shifted to hospital after oxygen level drop

Indian hockey team forward Mandeep Singh, who was one of the five players to have tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after his blood oxygen level dropped. His condition, however, is stable, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Tuesday.

Mandeep along with captain Manpreet Singh, defenders Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, drag-flicker Varun Kumar and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak – had tested positive for the dreaded virus last week upon reaching Bengaluru for the national camp, scheduled to start on August 20.

"During night monitoring of vitals on August 10 (Monday) it was found that Mandeep Singh's blood oxygen level was dropping below normal which indicated that he is moving from mild to moderate severity of COVID," the SAI said in a statement.

"SAI authorities on campus took an immediate decision to shift him to SS Sparsh multispeciality hospital as a precautionary measure. His condition is currently stable," added the statement.

Mandeep has represented India in 129 matches scoring 60 goals thus far. The 25-year-old was also a part of the gold-winning team at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy.

As per SAI, the players, in all probability, contracted the coronavirus while travelling to Bengaluru from different parts of the country after a month-long break.

Their vitals are being checked four times everyday, the SAI stated.

More than 22 lakh people have been infected by the virus in India. The country has recorded over 45,000 deaths due to the dreaded infection so far.

(With PTI inputs)

