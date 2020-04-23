Coronavirus: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger covers catering costs for Berlin hospital nurses

Chelsea defender and German national Antonio Rudiger is said to be covering the catering cost for nurses in a berlin hospital called Berlin Charité hospital. The defender was born in the same hospitalin the year 1993. He will be covering these costs for the next three months.

Chelsea confirmed this news on its website that their centre back is making a “significant financial donation”.

Rudiger has said: “I contacted the Berlin Charite before Easter and asked where I can help the most.

“They told me that it’s very difficult to organise catering for the nursing staff during these days as the canteen is closed at the moment, as are all the restaurants around the hospital.

“I decided ... to overtake the catering costs for at least three months. I’m thankful for everything Berlin has given me during my youth. Now I have the possibility to give something back and hope the situation will get better very soon.”

COVID-19 has now infected 2,626,929 people worldwide and 183,120 people have been killed due to this pandemic. Around 710,405 people of that tally have recovered.

Germany has more than 148,000 cases with the death toll crossing 5,000.

(Inputs from Reuters)