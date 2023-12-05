CONMEBOL reveals names of 14 US cities as host for 2024 Copa America

Next year's 48th edition of the Copa America, featuring 10 South American nations and six North American teams, will be held in 14 venues across 10 US states, organizers said on Monday. South American governing body CONMEBOL had already announced that the June 20 opener would be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the final on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

On Monday CONMEBOL revealed that AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, NRG Stadium in Houston, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host quarter-final matches. Semi-finals will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Other venues are Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. Group play will take place from June 20 through July 2. The quarter-finals will be held July 4-6, semi-finals July 9 and 10 and the third-place match on July 13.

"According to the dynamics of the competition, two groups will play in the west and center of the country, and two groups in the east and center," CONMEBOL said in a statement. "The competition will move in an easterly direction, the quarter-finals will be played in the west and center, while the semi-final and final will take place in the east."

The tournament, typically held in South America, will serve as a tuneup for the US ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the United States is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada.