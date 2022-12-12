Colombo Stars vs Jaffna King live streaming: How to watch LPL 2022 CS vs JK cricket match on mobile & desktop

LPL 2022: Today, two more matches of the LPL will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The first match will be played between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators, where Falcons are expected to win the match. The falcons look in great shape and are currently sitting at the top on the points table. The match starts at 3:00 PM IST and local time; whereas, the second match will be played between Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings. The second match of the day starts at 7:30 PM IST and local time

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna King match details

Where to watch Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings matches live

Colombo Stars and Jaffna Kings match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

