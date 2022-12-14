Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura preview: CS vs DA playing 11, squad, LPL 2022 Live App, watch on Mobile & TV

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura Preview: Colombo Stars (CS) will face Dambulla Aura (DA) in the 14th match of the Lanka Premier League on December 14 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Dambulla Aura, led by Dasun Shanaka, are under pressure, as are the Stars, who have only won one of their first four matches in the competition. Following a disappointing start to the season, both teams will be eager to win and remain in contention. When these two teams met earlier in this season, Colombo Stars emerged victorious after a tense battle, and a similar outcome is expected this time.

Colombo Stars (CS) vs Dambulla Aura (DA) match prediction

The competition for the top four spots and their position in the Lanka Premier League standings is gradually gaining traction. Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings are on top, with Galle Gladiators and Colombo Stars trailing by a long shot. Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table, having won none of their games. Both Stars and Aura have put up a disappointing performances in the season but Stars look stronger on paper.

Prediction: Colombo Stars to win the match

LPL 2022 - Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura predicted lineups

Colombo Stars predicted playing XI:

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Navod Paranavithana, Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq

Dambulla Aura predicted playing XI:

Shevon Daniel, Jordan Cox (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Dasun Shanaka (c), Sikandar Raza, Ramesh Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Paul van Meekeren, Noor Ahmad

Where to watch the Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura match live?

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

LPL 2022 - Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura full squad

Colombo Stars full squad:

Colombo Stars: Angelo Mathews (captain), Charith Asalanka, Chamod Battage, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dominic Drakes, Nishan Madushka, Benny Howell, Ishan Jayaratne, Karim Janat, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Naveen-ul-Haq, Navod Paranavithana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Romario Shepherd, Jeffrey Vandersay

Dambulla Aura full squad: