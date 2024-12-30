Top-ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen confirmed his participation in the World Blitz Championship, on Monday (Dec 30). This happened after the FIDE gave a green signal to relax a dress code that previously led to the Norwegian being fined and excluded from a late-round game in another tournament for refusing to change out of jeans.

Following the controversy, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich stated, on Sunday (Dec 29), that the tournament officials would now consider allowing "appropriate jeans" paired with a jacket and other "elegant minor deviations" from the dress code.

'The situation was badly mishandled on their side'

Meanwhile, Carlsen announced in a video on social media that he would compete and don jeans at the World Blitz Championship starting Monday.

The 34-year-old grandmaster said in a video on his Take Take Take chess app's YouTube channel, "I think the situation was badly mishandled on their side. I think we all sort of want the same thing. We want players to feel comfortable but also relatively presentable."

The dispute came into the picture on Friday (Dec 27) when Carlsen wore jeans and a sport coat to the Rapid World Championship. FIDE stated that longstanding rules do not allow players to wear jeans at such tournaments and they are accommodated nearby to facilitate outfit changes if need be.

An official, thus, fined Carlsen $200 while also asking him to change his pants. However, the veteran refused and was consequently not paired for a ninth-round game. In addition, the FIDE noted that earlier in the day, another grandmaster, Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi, had also breached the rules and fined for donning sports shoes. Nonetheless, the Russians complied with the rules and made the necessary changes to continue playing.

Later, Carlsen explained that he offered to change as well the following day, however, the officials remained resolute. "It became a matter of principle," he stated, leading to his withdrawal from both the rapid and blitz championships.