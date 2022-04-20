Chelsea vs Arsenal live streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match in India

The football action will continue in the English Premier League (EPL) as Chelsea will take on Arsenal in a crucial fixture on April 21. There are lots happening in the EPL with plenty at stake for many top clubs in the overall standings. Thus, the encounter between Chelsea and Arsenal promises to be a riveting affair.

Chelsea are placed third in the points table currently. The Thomas Tuchel-led Chelsea FC will aim to strengthen their position in the top-four in the Premier League. On the other hand, Arsenal FC will be eager to keep the Harry Maguire-led Manchester United on their toes for a top-five finish this season. Meanwhile, the Harry Kane-starrer Tottenham Hotspur is placed in the fourth spot at present.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Chelsea vs Arsenal game:

Where is the Chelsea vs Arsenal match taking place?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal match will take place at Stamford Bridge, Fulham.

What time does the Chelsea vs Arsenal match begin?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal begins at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (April 21).

How to watch live coverage of the Chelsea vs Arsenal match on TV?

Star Sports Network owns the rights to the Premier League. Therefore, all the encounters will continue to be televised on the Star Sports network.

How to watch live coverage of the Chelsea vs Arsenal match on the live streaming?

Hotstar will live stream the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match. Fans must subscribe to Hotstar's VIP plan to watch the match live. In addition, the Jio TV subscribers can watch the matches live.