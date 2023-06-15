Chelsea prepare swap deal to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic: Report
Story highlights
Chelsea is looking for a new striker and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic seems to have caught their eye. The club is reportedly in talks for a swap deal.
Chelsea is looking for a new striker and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic seems to have caught their eye. The club is reportedly in talks for a swap deal.
Chelsea have intensified their search for a new striker this summer. The club officials have already had discussions with Juventus regarding a potential transfer deal for Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League. As a result, many players are understood to have started finding other clubs in order to get in on the Champions League action. A report published by Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that Chelsea held talks with Juventus director Giovanni Manna regarding Vlahovic’s possible signing. It is being learnt that the Serie A side has been told that they can choose from a list of Chelsea players, plus cash, for Vlahovic as a part of a swap deal. The report also mentions that the Old Lady will be asking for at least €80 million to sell Vlahovic.
Who are the five players?
Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah, and Kalidou Koulibaly are believed to have been offered by Chelsea to Juventus. Lukaku's presence on this list is certainly surprising especially given the fact that the Blues had paid a club-record fee of £97.5 million to sign the Belgian striker from Inter Milan in 2021.
As for Vlahovic, the forward has made 63 appearances so far. The Serbian has till now found the back of the net on 23 occasions. In the latest Serie A season, Vlahovic recorded 10 goals and two assists. German giants Bayern Munich are also reportedly willing to rope in the 23-year-old this summer. In international football, Vlahovic has netted 13 goals in 21 appearances.
Kai Havertz transfer update
Apart from the five above-mentioned players, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are reportedly on the verge of departing Chelsea this summer. According to The Guardian, Arsenal are interested in signing Havertz. The report suggests that the Gunners have emerged as strong contenders to land the German international this summer. Manchester United, on the other hand, tabled an offer worth £40million to acquire the services of Mount. According to The Telegraph, Chelsea rejected Manchester United’s opening offer. Erik ten Hag's side remain confident that the English international will not be signing a new contract with Chelsea. Mount’s contract is set to expire in June 2024.
After suffering a dismal Premier League outing last season, Chelsea will aim to kick off their next campaign with renewed vigour under Mauricio Pochettino. In their last Premier League campaign, Chelsea could manage to secure a 12th-placed finish.