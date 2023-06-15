Chelsea prepare swap deal to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic: Report

Chelsea have intensified their search for a new striker this summer. The club officials have already had discussions with Juventus regarding a potential transfer deal for Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League. As a result, many players are understood to have started finding other clubs in order to get in on the Champions League action. A report published by Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that Chelsea held talks with Juventus director Giovanni Manna regarding Vlahovic’s possible signing. It is being learnt that the Serie A side has been told that they can choose from a list of Chelsea players, plus cash, for Vlahovic as a part of a swap deal. The report also mentions that the Old Lady will be asking for at least €80 million to sell Vlahovic.

Who are the five players?

Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah, and Kalidou Koulibaly are believed to have been offered by Chelsea to Juventus. Lukaku's presence on this list is certainly surprising especially given the fact that the Blues had paid a club-record fee of £97.5 million to sign the Belgian striker from Inter Milan in 2021.