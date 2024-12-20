London, UK

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are likely to be the first players who will want to leave the club due to a lack of game time as the January transfer window looms. Neither player has featured in the Premier League this season and their absence from Maresca's second-string selections in the Conference League and League Cup has long pointed towards a Stamford Bridge exit.

England international Chilwell was told in August he was not in the head coach's plans but a comeback looked possible when the 27-year-old played the second half of September's League Cup win over Barrow.

That return has not materialised, while 21-year-old Chukwuemeka has been largely been limited to substitute appearances.

"There are players that unfortunately didn't play a lot with us in all the competitions, like Chilwell, like Carney," said Maresca ahead of Sunday's trip to Everton. "Probably they're the first that will want to leave because they work every day because they want to play. If they don't play probably they are thinking to leave.

"Each player has a different situation so we'll see if anyone knocks on the door and says 'I want to leave'. We'll try to find a solution."

Maresca has had the luxury of a run of fixtures against limited opposition in Europe, during which he has given significant game time to players who have struggled to get into his Premier League line-ups.

They finished top of the Conference League table, ensuring direct passage to the last 16, meaning a hiatus from European duty until March.

A number of senior internationals have relied on those games for minutes, most notably Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix, though teenage striker Marc Guiu, who is top scorer in the Conference League, have also earned valuable experience in the competition.

"I'm not worried about the next three months, if the players are happy or not," said Maresca. "We have many games, if they do the right things, if they work properly for sure they all are going to have a chance to play.

Chelsea, second in the Premier League, would leapfrog leaders Liverpool, at least briefly, if they beat Everton on Sunday, with Arne Slot's men kicking off later.

