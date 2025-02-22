Australia’s Alex Carey was on the moon as he produced one of the best catches of the Champions Trophy 2025 contender on Saturday (Feb 22). Playing against England in Australia’s opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025, Carey fielding at the mid-on region was at his fluent best to dismiss Phil Salt. Netizens were then in awe of the Aussie fielder, applauding his marvellous effort to dismiss the England batter.

Carey comes up with the goods

On the fourth ball of the second over in England’s innings, Salt tried to clear the mid-on in Ben Dwarshuis’ over. He got the connection right and almost cleared the fielder, however, Carey’s acrobatic jump on his right saw him clutch the ball and dismiss Salt. Stretching his body, Carey was congratulated by his teammates while the internet was in awe.

“Not sure if anyone knew, but apparently Alex Carey has a football background,” one of the users on X wrote.

“Magnificent catch by Alex Carey! Oooooo….. that’s from the very top drawer,” another user wrote.

Salt’s wicket was the first blood drawn by Australia who are struggling in the bowling department. The Aussies are already without Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for Champions Trophy 2025. Cummins and Hazlewood are out due to injury while Starc decided to opt out owing to personal reasons.

At the time writing, England were 132/2 in 20 overs as they continued to score above six runs per over. Ben Duckett (52 off 53) and Joe Root (41 off 48) were in the middle for England as intended to score big in their opening match. Salt (10) and Jamie Smith (15 off 13) were the other batters dismissed during England’s innings. Dwarshuis bagged both the wickets in the absence of Australia’s frontline pace options.