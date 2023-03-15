Champions League: Liverpool eye improbable comeback against Real Madrid; Napoli search for QF berth
Liverpool will look to stage an improbable comeback in the R16 of the Champions League as they make their way to Madrid while trailing 2-5 from the first leg. In the night's other game, Napoli host Eintracht Frankfurt as they too lead 2-0 from the first leg.
Six-time champions Liverpool will eye an improbable comeback in the second leg of Round of 16 of their Champions League encounter as they take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, March 15. Trailing 2-5 from the first leg, the Reds will need a historic performance to book their berth in the last eight with the defending champions hungry for more success. In the second encounter of the night, Italian giants Napoli will take on Eintracht Frankfurt as they too look to advance to the latter stages.
Liverpool eye historic comeback
Braces from Karim Benzema and Vinícius Jr. were enough for Jurgen Klopp's men as they were condemned to the 2-5 defeat despite leading 2-0 at one stage of the contest. Liverpool have not won a Champions League game against Real since 2009 and will look to break the duck, but even that won't be enough for them to book a quarterfinal berth. On the horizon, Real have been in decent form of late and dropped points in La Liga recently but will look to switch again as they try to push for another shot at glory.
Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz and Jordan Henderson are probably out for the visitors while Real will look to play an attacking eleven despite having a healthy lead in the tie. The likes of Benzema, Modric and Kroos are expected to start if there are no late injury concerns.
As things stand, Real are on an unbeaten run of seven matches against Liverpool and will look to0 extend that lead on Wednesday.
Napoli look for last eight berth
Italian giants and run-away leaders in the Serie A Napoli will look to book their place in the quarterfinal of the Champions League as they come with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg. Frankfurt have been struggling in the Bundesliga this season but will look to make amends in the Champions League, but will have to produce a remarkable comeback. Napoli are currently 18 points clear at the top of Serie A and will concentrate on Europe once they are done with domestic affairs. Luciano Spalletti's men are the dark horses to win the title this season with the impressive squad at their disposal.