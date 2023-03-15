Champions League: Liverpool eye improbable comeback against Real Madrid; Napoli search for QF berth

Six-time champions Liverpool will eye an improbable comeback in the second leg of Round of 16 of their Champions League encounter as they take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, March 15. Trailing 2-5 from the first leg, the Reds will need a historic performance to book their berth in the last eight with the defending champions hungry for more success. In the second encounter of the night, Italian giants Napoli will take on Eintracht Frankfurt as they too look to advance to the latter stages.

Liverpool eye historic comeback

Braces from Karim Benzema and Vinícius Jr. were enough for Jurgen Klopp's men as they were condemned to the 2-5 defeat despite leading 2-0 at one stage of the contest. Liverpool have not won a Champions League game against Real since 2009 and will look to break the duck, but even that won't be enough for them to book a quarterfinal berth. On the horizon, Real have been in decent form of late and dropped points in La Liga recently but will look to switch again as they try to push for another shot at glory.

Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz and Jordan Henderson are probably out for the visitors while Real will look to play an attacking eleven despite having a healthy lead in the tie. The likes of Benzema, Modric and Kroos are expected to start if there are no late injury concerns.

As things stand, Real are on an unbeaten run of seven matches against Liverpool and will look to0 extend that lead on Wednesday.

Napoli look for last eight berth