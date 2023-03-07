Champions League: Graham Potter's Chelsea face stern Dortmund challenge; Benfica eye quarterfinal berth

The Champions League (CL) Round of 16 second legs will have an entertaining contest on hands on Tuesday (March 7) evening as Chelsea take on Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge. Graham Potter, already under pressure for lack of results as Chelsea manager will have a decisive evening as his side tries to come from 0-1 down. In the other contest of the evening, Club Brugge will make a trip to Lisbon to take on Benfica as they too try to come from 0-2 down and advance.

Decisive night for Potter?

Even before the ball has been kicked in the contest, Graham Potter will know that the night could bring curtains on his brief spell as Chelsea manager. The Blues are unlikely to make Europe next season as their best possible route to silverware this season is winning the Champions League. Unlike Roberto Di Matteo and Thomas Tuchel, Potter has failed to revive the hopes of his side as his aforementioned predecessors have gone on to win the competition.

Chelsea will need the backing of the home crowd as they try to come from behind having trailed 0-1 from the affair in Germany in February. The solitary goal from Karim Adeyemi in the second half of the German leg saw the London side return with empty hands despite playing some of the best football in the Potter era.

Much to the worry of the team, the team is unlikely to risk Cesar Azpilicueta from the start while Thiago Silva is also out due to a knee injury he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday. The West London side will come into the contest with a winning momentum having beaten Leeds United 1-0 over the weekend.

Dortmund’s incredible form

On the horizon, the German side are enjoying a different spell and are going head-to-head for the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich. Dortmund’s win over Leipzig on Friday saw them take the top spot temporarily before Bayern reclaimed the summit after their 2-1 win over Stuttgart.