'Cape Town will be hard work' - Donald suggests Indian bowlers to show ‘more patience’ in 2nd Test

Former South Africa seamer Allan Donald has warned Indian bowlers to be more mindful, disciplined and patient with their line and lengths at the Newlands in Cape Town if India is to eye a comeback in this two-match Test series.

Donald said he felt the visiting team was trying too hard for things to happen in the first Test, which they lost by an innings and 32 runs within three days.

In an exclusive chat with the PTI, Donald said the home team bowlers bowled within the wicket-taking area, while the Indian seamers kept it too short, resulting in failing to build pressure and getting crumbled in the end.

"I know South Africa probably got the better of the conditions, no questions about that. They pitched the ball in a 5- and 5.5-meter area and gave it a chance to do something off the deck. But what they did better than India…they were more patient in that area, and even they used the short ball a little bit more in the second innings," Donald told PTI.

The Proteas veteran added that Indian bowlers must stick with their plans and show more patience in Cape Town (where the surface on offer would be relatively flat).

"Come Cape Town, it will be hard work, and there will be a lot more energy from both teams. Cape Town will be hard work, and it will bring honesty out of both the attacks," Donald added. “You need to be more creative in Cape Town as wickets are a lot more flatter and partnerships will stretch, and that's traditionally as someone who knows it will be tougher Tests.”

Spinners might get little help (but later)

Backing the wicket at Newlands to assist seamers throughout, Donald said he expects spinners to come into play at some point in the game. However, he added the curator for the second Test is unlikely to offer any helping hand to India on that front.

"There might be some little bit (assistance) available for spinners later on, but it's not going to happen. India in South Africa, there's no way that will bring Indian spinners into it. So, you can forget that part. "But your first innings bowling could reward you if you pitch the new ball a bit fuller and try to swing it for the first 25 to 30 overs. And then start mixing your pace," Donald noted.