CAC member Madan Lal lashes out at Virat Kohli's critics over his on-field aggressive behaviour and poor form

There has been a lot of talks surrounding Indian skipper Virat Kohli's aggressive behaviour on the field. While many fans and experts have backed Kohli to continue with his pumped up style of play, there are others who think the Indian skipper should mellow down his behaviour when he takes the field for Team India.

Former Indian cricketer and currently a member of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) – Madan Lal – has lashed out on Kohli's critics by saying that earlier people used to say Indians are not aggressive and now when the players have started to be aggressive on the field, they just can't ask it to be stopped.

Lal further said that he enjoys Kohli's aggression while adding Team India needs a captain like him to lead from the front.

“First, everyone wanted a very aggressive captain and now you want Kohli to stop his aggressive streak. I love the way he is on the field. Earlier, people used to say that Indians are not aggressive; now that we’ve become aggressive people question that and ask why we are so aggressive. I enjoy Kohli’s aggression; we need a captain like him,” Lal was quoted as saying by a leading daily.

The former Indian speedster, on Kohli's poor show in New Zealand, said that it was just a loss of form and confidence while adding he is still the world's best player and sometimes technical flaws come in.

“He was out of form. You can say it was a loss of confidence. That (series against New Zealand) doesn’t take anything away from him. He is still the world’s best player. At times, technical flaws come in and you then try harder and harder but still you don’t come out of it. It happens to the best of players,” he stated.



