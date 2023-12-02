Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Union Berlin match postponed due to heavy snowfall

Bayern Munich's clash against Union Berlin has been postponed due to heavy snowfall in the Bavarian capital, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The match had been scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon but a press statement from Bayern said "security risks and the traffic situation made cancellation unavoidable".

A look at the situation at the Allianz Arena today 📸



As much as we regret #FCBFCU being called off, it's important that everyone stays safe out there! Wishing a safe trip home to everyone who had travelled to Munich 🤗#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/GzyOqp5ID2 — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) December 2, 2023 ×

Low temperatures brought heavy snowfall across southern Germany, particularly in Munich. Prior to the cancellation of the game, the Munich transport authorities had already stopped rail connections in the greater Munich area, while traffic had largely come to a standstill.