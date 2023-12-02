Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Union Berlin match postponed due to heavy snowfall
Low temperatures brought heavy snowfall across southern Germany, particularly in Munich. Prior to the cancellation of the game, the Munich transport authorities had already stopped rail connections in the greater Munich area, while traffic had largely come to a standstill.
Bayern Munich's clash against Union Berlin has been postponed due to heavy snowfall in the Bavarian capital, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
The match had been scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon but a press statement from Bayern said "security risks and the traffic situation made cancellation unavoidable".
A look at the situation at the Allianz Arena today
As much as we regret #FCBFCU being called off, it's important that everyone stays safe out there! Wishing a safe trip home to everyone who had travelled to Munich
In a statement issued on Saturday, Bayern said there was an "incalculable risk for spectators" and explained "it is hardly possible to get to the Arena". "Under these conditions, it cannot be guaranteed that the security personnel and other stadium staff necessary for the game to go ahead can get to the Allianz Arena."
"We regret very much that we need to cancel the game, but the safety of our fans and Union Berlin supporters is the absolute priority," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement.
The German Football Leagues (DFL), which administers the Bundesliga, confirmed the cancellation on Saturday and said a new date for the match would be communicated soon.