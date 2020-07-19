Bristol City's Famara Diedhiou subjected to online racial abuse

Football club Bristol City's Famara Diedhiou has been racially abused on an online platform after missing a penalty in match against Swansea where his side lost 1-0 on Saturday.

Swansea's Connor Roberts gave the team a lead on the half time. But 27-year-old Diedhiou failed to level scores for the team on the 69th-minute penalty.

After the match, the Senegal international took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of a message with three banana emojis. The message was sent to the player on Twitter. Diedhiou captioned the post "Why?"

We stand with Famara Diédhiou and anybody who has to suffer racism in any shape or form.



"We stand with Famara Diedhiou and anybody who has to suffer racism in any shape or form. There is no excuse or justification for this disgusting behaviour," Bristol said in a post on Twitter.

Earlier, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Sheffield United's David McGoldrick were subjected to similar abuse on social media.