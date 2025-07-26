/Brazil edge past Japan in Houston to secure World Cup Round of 16 spot

Brazil secured their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 spot after edging past Japan 2-1 in a pulsating contest in Houston on Monday (Jun 29). The five-time world champions remain in quest for their record sixth World Cup crown as they have inched closer to realising their dream. Tied at 1-1 until the 95th minute, Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli scored a stoppage-time winner to put Brazil ahead in this Round of 32 fixture.

Martinelli’s winner steered Brazil into the pre-quarterfinals, where they will face either Norway or Ivory Coast.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Coming on as a substitute, Martinelli scored deep into injury time to break Japan’s stubborn defence and help his team enter the last 16. Earlier in the first half, Japanese midfielder Kaishu Sano scored a classy solo goal shortly after the first hydration break, stunning thousands of Brazilian fans present inside the arena.

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil, which had 55% possession throughout the game, equalised 11 minutes after half-time with a header from veteran Casemiro to the loudest cheer of the afternoon. Martinelli later sealed Brazil's fate as they punched their ticket.



Meanwhile, history was against Japan, who had never won a knockout game at the World Cup, while Brazil are the record five-time champion.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Defensive midfielder Sano was booked for crunching in on Vinicius Junior, then Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha forced goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to turn the ball wide.

Japan’s ‘almost-day out’ against Brazil

Japan, which beat Brazil 3-2 in October in a home friendly for their first victory over the South Americans, then enjoyed a spell in the ascendancy. Just before the half-hour mark, Hajime Moriyasu's team took the lead, and it stemmed from an error by Danilo as he gave the ball away with a sloppy pass.



Sano, one of four changes from Japan's 1-1 draw with Sweden at the end of the group phase, picked the ball up in the centre circle and got away from the 34-year-old Casemiro -- who was on a booking -- with ease.



Sano, who plays for Mainz in Germany, drove upfield before sweeping the ball past goalkeeper Alisson. It was his first goal for his country.



Now the Brazil supporters were edgy, groaning when a move broke down or a pass went backwards. Brazil, whose last World Cup triumph was in 2002, looked unconvincing at the back and ineffective in attack.



Ancelotti was forced into a change at the break, an emotional Lucas Paqueta limping off in distress with the attacking midfielder replaced by 19-year-old striker Endrick.



Japan, which thrashed Tunisia and held the Netherlands and Sweden to reach the last 32, had Brazil where they wanted them. Brazil ramped up the pressure to start the second half, and Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu twice kept the ball off the line, not that he knew much about it.



Brazil were soon level, as Arsenal defender Gabriel sent in an inviting cross for midfielder Casemiro to head in unmarked at the back post.