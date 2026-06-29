/‘Messi chose to let his teammates get playing time’: Scaloni on ARG star’s selfless act

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said his team captain and ace forward Lionel Messi had the chance to enhance his legacy by starting against Jordan in the last group-stage game, but instead chose to let his teammates get the playing time. Unlike in Argentina’s first two matches in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, where he was in the starting XI, Messi started on the bench against Jordan. The defending world champions fielded a new frontline with Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez forming the attack line. Messi, however, appeared late in the second half and scored a free kick to add more World Cup records to his name.

Giovani Lo Celso and Martínez scored in the first half before Messi’s brilliant low free kick put the icing on the cake. Owing to his six goals in just three contested matches in this edition, Argentina finished Group J with nine points (winning all three matches).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Against Algeria in Argentina’s World Cup opener, Messi scored his first tournament hat-trick and equalled Miroslav Klose for the most WC goals; he later breached that long-standing tally of 16 goals with his brace in the next match against Austria, setting up more World Cup goal-scoring records. While he had the chance to add more to his already glittering tally, he decided to start on the bench, allowing youngsters to build confidence before the knockouts begin.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

"We are delighted, primarily because we managed to give the entire squad some minutes. They truly deserve it; it is a fantastic achievement for them to have featured in a World Cup," Scaloni said of his playing XI against Jordan.



"He (Messi) could have played the full 90 minutes today and, with all due respect to the opposition, perhaps further enhanced his legend, but he preferred to see his teammates get some game time.



"He chose to focus on the challenges ahead, which speaks volumes about his character. He isn't preoccupied with the statistics people often obsess over. I am incredibly pleased with that decision.



"The team required this rotation, and the players stepped up. We were unwilling to risk Nahuel (Molina) or Gonzalo (Montiel); they occupy demanding positions and still need to reach full fitness. We cannot afford any setbacks in those areas," Scaloni explained the nine team changes made for the final group game.

