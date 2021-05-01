Brad Hogg highlights RCB slow run-rate, says can't expect Maxwell and de Villiers to bail them out every time

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their second defeat in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday as Punjab Kings defeated the Virat Kohli-led outfit by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While it was another disappointing outing with the willow for skipper Kohli, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has said that the Bengaluru outfit cannot expect Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to bail them out every time.

The troika of Kohli, Maxwell and AB de Villiers failed to perform against PBKS as Harpreet Brar, playing his first match of IPL 2021, sent the three batsmen packing back to the hut. The RCB batting collapsed miserably and fell short by 34 runs.

"RCB going at 6 an over after 10 overs with only the loss of 1 wicket chasing 179 was not ideal. Yes you have Maxwell and de Villiers to come, but you can't expect them to pick up the pieces all the time," Hogg said on Twitter.

Kohli, after the defeat, said that the team conceded 25 runs more to PBKS in the death while adding they never got the momentum with the bat to set the chase on fire.

"They got off to a decent start and we pulled things back decently. Probably gave away 25 too much at the end, should have been chasing 160. Had a chat around executing our plans, which we did, but at the end we strayed away," Kohli told Star Sports after the match.

"With the bat, we never got the momentum, they bowled well, to be honest. Just kept the pressure going. But as batsmen as well we could have tried more things at the start. It was tough to hit through the line," said Kohli.

"It was about making a partnership and making sure you're there to keep getting the boundaries, bat at a strike rate of at least 110. We didn't manage to do that," he added.