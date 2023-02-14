BPL 2023 Live: Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Qualifier 2 match live-streaming details- Check probable XIs

BPL 2023 Live: The Rangpur Riders (RR) and Sylhet Strikers (SS) are set to face off in the 2nd Qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Tuesday, 14 February. The face-off will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Mashrafe Mortaza's Strikers finished first in the table with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.737. The Strikers secured their place in the top two before any other team after becoming the first team to advance to the playoffs.

The Riders, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, narrowly missed out on a top-two finish despite winning six consecutive league matches. They will be confident, however, after eliminating Shakib Al Hasan's Fortune Barishal from the competition.

BPL 2023 Live: When is the Rangpur Riders (RR) vs. Sylhet Strikers (SS) match?

The Rangpur Riders (RR) vs. Sylhet Strikers (SS) match will be held in Dhaka on Tuesday, 14 February.

BPL 2023 Live: Where is the Rangpur Riders (RR) vs. Sylhet Strikers (SS) match?

The Rangpur Riders (RR) vs. Sylhet Strikers (SS) match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

BPL 2023 Live: At what time the Rangpur Riders (RR) vs. Sylhet Strikers (SS) match will start?

The Rangpur Riders (RR) vs. Sylhet Strikers (SS) match will be played at 6:00 pm IST.

BPL 2023 Live: How to watch the Rangpur Riders (RR) vs. Sylhet Strikers (SS) match?

There will be a live broadcast of the match on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Fancode application and website will stream the game live, fans can also watch BPL 2023 Live updates on WION.

BPL 2023 Live: Probable Playing Squad XIs

Rangpur Riders

Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Nicholas Pooran, Shamim Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sylhet Strikers