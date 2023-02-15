BPL 2023 final COV vs SYL live streaming: Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians match live streaming details

COV vs SYL live streaming: BPL 2023 final The stage is set for the grand finale match of Bangladesh Premier League between (COV vs SYL) Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians. Both teams entered the final match with 18 points in their account, with 9 victories and 3 losses. The venue of the match is Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Before the final match, the closing ceremony of the Bangladesh Premier League will take place at 3:00 PM IST. Imrul Kayes' Victorian team has emerged as a formidable opponent in the competition. The squad has won 10 straight games to establish their dominance in the Bangladesh Premier League this season after initially losing three straight games.

The Strikers, managed by Mashrafe Mortaza, on the other hand, became the first group to secure a berth in the top two and proceed to the playoffs. They then stumbled a little after falling to the Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League's opening qualifier.

BPL 2023 final COV vs SYL match details

The BPL 2023 final match will take place on Thursday, February 16, between Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians. The match starts at 6:00 PM IST. The venue of the match is Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The live stream of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch BPL 2023 final COV vs SYL match live?

In India, the BPL 2023 final COV vs SYL match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network in India. The live stream of the match will be available on the FanCode app as well as the website.

BPL 2023 final COV vs SYL match playing XI

Comilla Victorians (COV) playing XI

Johnson Charles, Litton Das, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunil Narine, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam

Sylhet Strikers (SYL) playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Ryan Burl, George Linde, Luke Wood, Thisara Perera, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

