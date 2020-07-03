Boxing legend Roberto 'hands of stone' Duran recovers from coronavirus

The six-time boxing world champion Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran has been treated for coronavirus and was released from the hospital on Thursday.

The Panamanian boxer took to Instagram to inform his fans about the recovery. He wrote: "Today, with the blessing of God, I returned home after battling the COVID-19 virus. It was a World Championship fight." The post included a video of him leaving the hospital while wearing a mask and medical personnel waving Panamanian flags.

Durant went on to thanks the medical team who "day after day give the best of themselves, regardless of the risk they take. I may be an ex-World Champion, but you are the true CHAMPIONS OF LIFE."

The 69-year-old was admitted into a private hospital in Panama City on June 25 after showing symptoms of a cold. He later on tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Durant is seen as a national hero in Panama and is considered as the most famous athlete in the country.

Panama has the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Central America, with 645 deaths and more than 34,000 cases in a country with a population of just over four million.