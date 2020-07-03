Boxing legend Roberto 'hands of stone' Duran recovers from coronavirus Photograph:( AFP )
The 69-year-old was admitted into a private hospital in Panama City on June 25 after showing symptoms of a cold. He later on tested positive for novel coronavirus.
The six-time boxing world champion Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran has been treated for coronavirus and was released from the hospital on Thursday.
The Panamanian boxer took to Instagram to inform his fans about the recovery. He wrote: "Today, with the blessing of God, I returned home after battling the COVID-19 virus. It was a World Championship fight." The post included a video of him leaving the hospital while wearing a mask and medical personnel waving Panamanian flags.
Buenas tardes mi gente! Hoy, con el favor de Dios, regresé a casa después de batallar contra el virus COVID-19. Fue una pelea de Campeonato Mundial, que pude ganar en equipo, con el apoyo, cariño y dedicación de un cuerpo médico, que no solamente cuidó de mi persona, sino de todos los pacientes, que cómo yo, peleábamos en el hospital contra este virus, que no conoce de leyendas, títulos mundiales, estatus social, raza, religión, etc... A todas esas personas que siguen en la pelea, les mando mucha fuerza y mis oraciones, a sus familiares para que no pierdan sus esperanzas y sepan que Dios tiene el control. A todos mis fanáticos alrededor del Mundo, les doy las gracias por orar por mi y por todos sus mensajes de aliento. No me cansaré de darles las gracias a todos los doctores, enfermeros/as, que día a día dan lo mejor de si, sin importar el riesgo que toman. Yo seré un ex Campeón Mundial, pero ustedes son los verdaderos CAMPEONES DE LA VIDA. Se les quiere, por favor #quédateencasa, sigue la #cuarentena y bajo ninguna circunstancia dejes entrar a nadie a tú casa. Manos de Piedra.
Durant went on to thanks the medical team who "day after day give the best of themselves, regardless of the risk they take. I may be an ex-World Champion, but you are the true CHAMPIONS OF LIFE."
The 69-year-old was admitted into a private hospital in Panama City on June 25 after showing symptoms of a cold. He later on tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Durant is seen as a national hero in Panama and is considered as the most famous athlete in the country.
Panama has the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Central America, with 645 deaths and more than 34,000 cases in a country with a population of just over four million.